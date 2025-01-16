Samsung Galaxy S24 Price Slashed by ₹29,000 Ahead of Galaxy S25 Launch

Samsung’s next Galaxy S flagship series is set for launch on January 22. At least three smartphones are expected to arrive: Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. The launch of the Galaxy S25 also means the price of last year’s Galaxy S24 will go down. Ahead of an official price cut, Amazon has reduced the Galaxy S24 by a staggering ₹29,000.

Samsung Galaxy S24 deal

Launched at a base price of ₹79,999, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is currently selling for ₹50,999 on Amazon. This is a flat discount, which means customers can maximise their savings should they opt for an online payment mode. For instance, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card owners get an unlimited 5 per cent cashback on the purchase, which brings the price down to less than ₹48,500. This price applies to the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for the Amber Yellow colourway.

Samsung Galaxy S24 specifications