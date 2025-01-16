Published 22:07 IST, January 16th 2025
Samsung Galaxy S24 Price Slashed by ₹29,000 Ahead of Galaxy S25 Launch
As a premium smartphone — although a notch below the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the Galaxy S24 brings advanced technologies and flagship specifications.
Samsung’s next Galaxy S flagship series is set for launch on January 22. At least three smartphones are expected to arrive: Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. The launch of the Galaxy S25 also means the price of last year’s Galaxy S24 will go down. Ahead of an official price cut, Amazon has reduced the Galaxy S24 by a staggering ₹29,000.
Samsung Galaxy S24 deal
Launched at a base price of ₹79,999, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is currently selling for ₹50,999 on Amazon. This is a flat discount, which means customers can maximise their savings should they opt for an online payment mode. For instance, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card owners get an unlimited 5 per cent cashback on the purchase, which brings the price down to less than ₹48,500. This price applies to the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for the Amber Yellow colourway.
Samsung Galaxy S24 specifications
As a premium smartphone — although a notch below the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the Galaxy S24 brings advanced technologies and flagship specifications. It has a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Protecting the display is Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Samsung’s Exynos 2400 processor powers the Samsung Galaxy S24, which has 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the Samsung Galaxy S24 offers a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom on the back. Its selfie camera houses a 12MP sensor. The smartphone houses a 4000mAh battery that supports both wired and wireless charging technologies. The Samsung Galaxy S24 runs One UI 6.1, which is based on Android 14. However, it will likely be upgradeable to the upcoming One UI 7, based on Android 15.
Updated 22:07 IST, January 16th 2025