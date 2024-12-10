Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition Variants With 3-Year Warranty Support

Samsung has launched the Enterprise Edition of its 2024 flagship phones, Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24, giving customers up to three years of device warranty support. As part of the package, enterprise customers also get 12 months of Knox Suite subscription for free, while the next 12 months will be available to buy at a 50 per cent discount.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Enterprise Edition and Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition also pack up to seven years of continuous firmware upgrades, including new Android versions, which the company says "fosters a secure environment" for businesses.

By ensuring data security, long-term device support, and fast deployment, these devices empower enterprises and give business leaders greater visibility, control, and confidence over their mobile fleets. Our goal is to enable businesses leverage technology seamlessly, securely, and sustainably, driving India’s enterprise business growth,” said Akash Saxenaa, VP, Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Enterprise Edition, Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition price

The Enterprise Edition for the Galaxy S24 series starts at ₹78,999 and is available from Samsung's Corporate+ portal.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Enterprise Edition, Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition specifications