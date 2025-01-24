Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Everything About the Official Galaxy S25 Slim

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 event was everything about the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, but it was also a little about the company’s fourth Galaxy S25 series phone, the Galaxy S25 Edge. The upcoming thin smartphone from Samsung was not part of the announcement, but it was heavily teased and showed off to attendees, rightly so because it would set the stage for the company’s future devices that can offer flagship-like specifications with a slim profile.

What's the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge like?

The Galaxy S25 Edge, which was rumoured to arrive as the Galaxy S25 Slim, trades off certain hardware for a compressed thickness of roughly 6mm. For instance, it has two instead of three or four cameras on its back. The Galaxy S25 Edge could be a forked version of the Galaxy S25 Plus, especially with their display sizes being similar. The overall design still resembles the theme of the Galaxy S25 series, but some enthusiasts may find the Galaxy S25 Edge slightly identical to the iPhone 16.

Samsung officials told the media that the Galaxy S25 Edge will also be lighter than the rest of the Galaxy S25 series phones. However, they did not disclose anything else. That means we do not know its processor, camera specifications, or battery capacity. Some early rumours, which also called the phone Galaxy S25 Slim, claimed Samsung’s thin phone would use Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip — which powers the rest of the Galaxy S25 series. If that holds any water, the performance of the Galaxy S25 Edge will be as fast and efficient as the Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Another rumour suggested that the Galaxy S25 Edge will pack a 3900mAh battery, which is even smaller than that inside the Galaxy S25.

Why not Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim?

The officials also did not say why Samsung chose ‘Edge’ in the name of its slim phone. ‘Edge’ was previously a part of Samsung’s flagship phone names, mostly representing the curved display on devices such as Galaxy S6 Edge. However, the Galaxy S25 Edge’s selling point is its slimness, while it lacks a curved display, so that term does not ideally fit Samsung’s pitch. While it is unclear why Samsung did not go for Slim as it would have made more sense, using ‘Edge’ in the name could be a tactic to fill buyers with nostalgia.

When will it launch?