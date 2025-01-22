Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, Galaxy S25 Ultra India Price Leaked

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is hours away from its debut at a grand event in San Jose, California. While multiple reports have suggested the event will see the launch of three phones like before, Samsung is expected to unveil a fourth phone, called Galaxy S25 Slim, for the first time. Whether or not the Galaxy S25 Slim arrives, three of Samsung’s flagship phones are headed to India. Their pre-reservations are already open, and as potential buyers wonder what the new Galaxy S25 phones will cost, a fresh leak has revealed each phone’s price.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Leaked Price

The details on the India pricing of the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra have been shared by tipster Tarun Vats, citing local retailers. He claimed the Galaxy S25 series will start at ₹84,999, a significant jump from the base price of last year’s Galaxy S24. However, the Galaxy S25’s base model will bump the RAM capacity to 12GB compared to 8GB on the predecessor. This variant will offer 128GB of storage, while a higher 512GB storage model will be priced at ₹94,999.

The Galaxy S25 Plus will cost even more, with the base variant expected to sell for ₹1,04,999 for the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the other hand, the 512GB storage variant will retail at ₹1,14,999.

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will see a significant price hike from last year’s model. It may start at ₹1,34,999 — higher than the costs of the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro. Its higher variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage will likely cost ₹1,44,999, while the top tier with 1TB of storage could set customers back by ₹1,64,999.