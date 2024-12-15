Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch Date Leaked

Samsung’s first of two annual phone launch events usually takes place in January. With 2025 kicking off in a few days, another edition of Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked is likely coming up. Corroborating previous rumours, a new leak has claimed that the Galaxy S25 series will debut at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event in January. But what’s more interesting is the launch date leak from the same source.

A tipster who goes by Alvin on X (formerly Twitter) has said the Galaxy S25 series smartphones will be launched on January 22, 2025. He has revealed that the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event will kick off in San Jose, California at 10 AM PT, approximately 11:30 PM IST. Since this will be a global launch, Samsung is expected to announce it through both physical and online modes.

Furthermore, the tipster said Samsung would launch the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. While those smartphones are expected, Samsung could surprise everyone with a teaser of its first extended reality headset, currently called Project Moohan. However, this may not be a launch, so people waiting for an Android counterpart of the Apple Vision Pro may be in for disappointment. Samsung will reportedly launch its first extended reality headset sometime later in 2025.

What to expect from the Samsung Galaxy S25 series?