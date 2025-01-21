Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Will Likely Be Available in Select Countries: Is India on the List?

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event, set for January 22, will mark the debut of the company’s fresh flagship phones. While rumours are divided about whether the Galaxy S25 series will continue to include three phones at the launch or if there will be a fourth Galaxy S25 Slim model this time, new details have emerged, indicating the countries where Samsung’s slim phone will be available.

According to PhoneArena, Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim will have limited availability, but it is a long list of countries. While the US is not included, India will be among the markets where Samsung’s slimmer Galaxy S25 will be available. Here are all the markets where the Galaxy S25 Slim will go on sale:

Afghanistan, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Croatia, Egypt, France, India, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Libya, Malaysia, Mexico, Montenegro, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Thailand, Tunisia, Türkiye, the UAE, the UK, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

In addition to the US, Samsung may also exclude China and major European markets from the list. However, what is surprising is the absence of Samsung’s home market of Korea from the rumoured list. While it is unclear whether Samsung will not launch the Galaxy S25 Slim in South Korea, previous rumours have hinted at the possibility of the launch. There is little to no explanation about why Samsung would limit the release.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim

Rumoured as one of Samsung’s slimmest phones, the Galaxy S25 Slim could be a pre-emptive answer to Apple’s rumoured slim phone called iPhone 17 Air. It will reportedly be 6.4mm thick, and while it will retain several flagship features, there will be some compromises. For instance, it may miss out on multiple rear cameras and use a smaller battery for less thickness and bulk.