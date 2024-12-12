Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 May Use Exynos Chip Instead of Snapdragon

Samsung may plan to go back to using an in-house Exynos chip on its next flip phone instead of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon. A new report has claimed that the Galaxy Z Flip 7, expected to arrive sometime in August, may be powered by Exynos 2500 as Samsung could finally be ready to part ways with Qualcomm for its foldable phone chips, which have used Snapdragon processors since their debut many years ago.

Korean publication Chosun has reported that next year’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 and its trimmed-down version Galaxy Z Flip FE may rock an Exynos 2500 chip. And that may be the beginning of the Exynos era for Samsung’s foldable phones – the Flips at least.

The Exynos 2500 chip was previously earmarked for the Galaxy S25 series, likely to arrive in January 2025. However, Samsung ditched the plan after its 3nm foundry gave unexpected results for the chip. So, while the Galaxy S25 series may use the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, Samsung reportedly hopes the Exynos 2500 chip would be ready for the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Meanwhile, whether Samsung will use the Exynos 2500 for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is unclear. This means the large foldable phone from Samsung may still run Snapdragon, likely the Snapdragon 8 Elite. How faster or more efficient the Exynos 2500 will be compared to the Snapdragon 8 Elite is something only time will tell.