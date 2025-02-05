Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Tech News /
  • South Korea Temporarily Bans DeepSeek for Employees on Security Concerns

Published 20:10 IST, February 5th 2025

South Korea Temporarily Bans DeepSeek for Employees on Security Concerns

The development comes a day after India's Ministry of Finance urged its employees to stop using apps such as ChatGPT and DeepSeek R1, citing data privacy concerns.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
DeepSeek AI has been banned in South Korea's government due to privacy concerns. | Image: Screengrab

South Korea's industry ministry has temporarily banned employee access to Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek due to security concerns, a ministry official said on Wednesday, as the government urges caution on generative AI services.

The government issued a notice on Tuesday calling for ministries and agencies to exercise caution about using AI services including DeepSeek and ChatGPT at work, officials said.

State-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power said it had blocked the use of AI services including DeepSeek earlier this month. The foreign ministry has restricted access to DeepSeek in computers that connect to external networks, Yonhap News Agency said. The ministry said it cannot confirm specific security measures.

The ban makes South Korea the latest government to warn about DeepSeek.

Last month, Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers called on Australians to be cautious when using the Chinese AI model while US officials are also looking at DeepSeek's national security implications.

South Korea's information privacy watchdog plans to ask DeepSeek about how the personal information of users is managed.

Chinese startup DeepSeek's launch of its latest AI models last month sent shockwaves through the tech world. The company says its models are on a par with or better than products developed in the United States and are produced at a fraction of the cost.

Tech giant Kakao Corp has told its employees to refrain from using DeepSeek due to security fears, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday, a day after the company announced its partnership with generative artificial intelligence heavyweight OpenAI.

Korean tech companies are now being more careful about using generative AI. SK Hynix, a maker of AI chips, has restricted access to generative AI services, and allowed limited use when necessary, a spokesperson said.

Internet giant Naver said it had asked employees not to use generative AI services that store data outside the company.

Updated 20:11 IST, February 5th 2025

Recommended

Delhi Election: AAP Rejects Exit Polls, BJP Says Hint at Change
Election News
BREAKING LIVE: BJP Likely For Upset Win In Delhi, Predicts Poll of Polls
Election News
Nimrat Deserves Apology: Internet Reacts To Aish's B'day Wish For Abhi
Entertainment News
Maha Kumbh: PM Modi Takes Boat Ride at Triveni Sangam | LIVE
India News
Matrize Exit Poll Predicts Major Drop In AAP’s Vote Share From 2020
India News
BREAKING: BJP Edge Over AAP In Exit Polls, No Gain For Congress
India News
Did XO Kitty Actor Ok Taec-yeon Propose In Paris? Here's The Truth
Entertainment News
Trump and Musk's Actions are Shaking the Foundations of US Democracy
World News
Priyanka Goes Full Desi At Brother’s Haldi With MIL Denise, Mom Madhu
Entertainment News
Trump’s Statement On Iran Says ‘Want It To Be A Successful Country...'
World News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: