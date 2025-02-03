SwaRail Super App Launched for Train Ticket Reservations, PNR Status Enquiries, More

In a bid to create a one-stop solution for end-to-end railway services, the Ministry of Railways has launched a super app called ‘SwaRail’. The new app, now available on Android and iOS, repackages the services of the IRCTC Rail Connect app and introduces additions such as food ordering to eliminate the need for multiple apps. It also brings a cleaner user interface, which the ministry said will enhance user experience.

“This initiative is a significant step toward leveraging technology to enhance convenience for railway users,” said the Railway Ministry, adding that the SwaRail Super App “provides smarter, simpler, and more efficient access to Indian Railways services.”

Currently in beta testing, the SwaRail Super App integrates all public-facing services of Indian Railways into a single app, offering services such as ticket reservations, unreserved ticket and platform ticket bookings, parcel and freight enquiries, train information and PNR status enquiries, food orders on eligible trains, and Rail Madad for complaint management. The ministry has invited users to “experience” the app and provide feedback necessary to improve it. It added that the testing phase is under close observation and only after “a thorough evaluation” will its public version be launched.

Developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), the SwaRail Super App allows users to access all services using a single set of credentials, which are also accepted on other Indian Railways’ apps such as IRCTC Rail Connect and UTS Mobile App. Moreover, users with an existing Rail Connect account or UTS App credentials can “onboard” the Super App without needing a separate account. For extra security, the app supports an m-PIN and the phone’s biometric authentication method.