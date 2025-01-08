Swiggy Launches Snacc, A New App for Quicker Food Deliveries

Swiggy has introduced Snacc as its latest app for faster food deliveries. Now available from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, Swigyy Snacc claims to deliver mostly ready-to-eat food items within 15 minutes —- similar to how Swiggy Bolt works. Snacc will allow Swiggy to expand its offerings to cater to customers who want their food items as fast as their order from quick commerce services, including Swiggy’s Instamart and its rivals like Zomato’s Blinkit and Zepto.

“This app brings a delightful array of freshly prepared dishes and beverages straight to your doorstep in just 10 minutes,” reads the app description of Snacc on the App Store. The company claims users can order quick snacks, coffees, teas, homemade meals, and healthy food items, among several other dishes that do not require long preparation times. As part of the introductory offer, Snacc will give away a free chocolate cookie and free delivery on the first order with a minimum order value (MOV) of ₹149.

Snacc comes as another quick commerce service from Swiggy, which has spent the past few months from going public to expanding its offerings in a bid to counter its biggest rival Zomato. Swiggy, which began its operations as a food aggregator app, now provides food delivery, quick commerce, hyperlocal delivery, dining out, and event ticketing under one roof. Snacc is the company's first consumer-facing standalone app.