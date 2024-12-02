Search icon
  • Swiggy Says It Now Delivers Food In Under 10 Minutes in 400 Cities

Published 14:59 IST, December 2nd 2024

Swiggy Says It Now Delivers Food In Under 10 Minutes in 400 Cities

Swiggy has partnered with over 40,000 restaurants, including multinational chains such as McDonald's, Starbucks, and KFC, to ensure faster delivery of food item

Reported by: Tech Desk
Swiggy has expanded the Bolt service in India. | Image: ANI/ File photo

Swiggy will deliver select food items in under 10 minutes in over 400 cities as the company announces the expansion of Bolt, the food delivery and quick-commerce app's 10-minute food delivery service that was piloted in metros initially. Swiggy Bolt lets customers order freshly prepared foods, such as breakfast, snacks, and beverages, for delivery in less than 10 minutes.

Piloted in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune, Swiggy Bolt is now available in tier-II and tier-III cities such as Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Roorkee, Shillong, Nashik, Patna, Warangal, Indore, Kochi, and Solan. The company said Swiggy users in these cities will be able to order food items that take little time to prepare so to facilitate a 10-minute delivery.

Swiggy has partnered with over 40,000 restaurants, including multinational chains such as McDonald's, Starbucks, and KFC, to ensure faster delivery of food items to customers within a 2km radius of their outlets. The food aggregator app claims it now has more than 10 lakh menu items on its app across the country.

Bolt, which Swiggy said saw the highest adoption in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, followed by Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, and West Bengal, will help wrest customers from its rival Zomato. The Bengaluru-headquartered company, which went public last month, said while customers can expect faster deliveries, the onboarded delivery partners cannot tell regular and Bolt deliveries apart. They will also not receive incentives for faster deliveries. Swiggy said it is relying on its partnerships with restaurants to streamline the order pickup process.

The expansion also follows the shift in Swiggy's business strategy to hike platform fees for users. In October, Swiggy increased the platform fee for users days after its rival Zomato made a similar move. While Deepinder Goyal-led Zomato clarified the hike was introduced as a strategic adjustment, Swiggy did not provide a reason for the price hike.

Updated 14:59 IST, December 2nd 2024

