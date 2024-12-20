Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Tech /
  • TRAI Recommends Issuing 5 Mhz Spectrum More to Railways in Premium 700 Mhz Band

Published 20:09 IST, December 20th 2024

TRAI Recommends Issuing 5 Mhz Spectrum More to Railways in Premium 700 Mhz Band

The Telecom regulator recommended the allotment of the only chunk of 5Mhz spectrum left in the premium 700 Mhz band frequency range to the Indian Railways.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Trai recommends issuing 5 Mhz spectrum more to railways in premium 700 Mhz band | Image: Freepik, TRAI

TRAI's Railways Spectrum Band: Telecom regulator Trai on Friday recommended the allotment of the only chunk of 5 megahertz spectrum left in premium 700 Mhz band frequency range to Indian Railways for passenger safety applications.

The price of per megahertz (Mhz) spectrum in 700 Mhz band frequency was priced at Rs 3,927 crore for commercial use.

"In addition to the already assigned 5 MHz (paired) frequency spectrum in the 700 MHz frequency band, an additional 5 MHz (paired) frequency spectrum in the 700 MHz frequency band should be assigned to Indian Railways for its safety and security applications along the railway tracks for captive use," Trai said in its recommendation on "Assignment of Additional Spectrum to Indian Railways for its Safety and Security Applications".

The DoT has already allocated 5 Mhz of spectrum in the 700 Mhz band to Indian Railways in 2021.

Telecom signals transmitted in 700 Mhz band can cover an area in the range of 6-10 km. The vast coverage provided in these frequency bands reduces the need of installing cell towers for network coverage.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has recommended that the spectrum will be for captive usage by Indian Railways for which it will have to pay a small amount compared to charges paid for commercial usage.

"The authority recommends that spectrum charges for Indian Railways/NCRTC/ other RRTS/Metro rail networks should be levied based on the formula for royalty charges and licence fees for captive use, as prescribed by DoT," the recommendation said.

The regulator has already issued recommendations on 'Spectrum Requirements of National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for Train Control System for RRTS Corridors in December 2022.

Trai had recommended that the 5 MHz spectrum in the 700 MHz band should be assigned to National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for use in Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors along the railway tracks.

NCRTC is implementing RRTS in eight rail corridors in NCR. In the first phase, NCRTC is developing three rail corridors of an approximate length of 350 km along Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar, and Delhi-Panipat.

In the second phase, NCRTC will develop five rail corridors along Delhi-Faridabad-Palwal, Ghaziabad-Khurja, Delhi-Bahadurgarh-Rohtak, Ghaziabad-Hapur, and Delhi-Shahdara-Baraut.

In case of the spectrum of NCRTC, the regulator had recommended charging of the radiowaves based on auction determined price.

Trai has suggested issuing contiguous block of spectrum to Indian Railways while ensuring that minimum disturbance occurs to the running networks.

The vacant spectrum band in the 700 Mhz band is adjacent to the frequency band allocated to Reliance Jio in auctions held in 2022.

Trai recommended taking back spectrum assigned to Indian Railways in other frequency bands viz. 146-174 MHz, 400 MHz band, and 900 MHz band in a time-bound manner after it completes implementation of 4G-based network for safety and security applications in the 700 MHz frequency band.

Also Read: Google Introduces a new AI Model that Shows What it Thinks

Updated 20:09 IST, December 20th 2024

Recommended

No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait | LIVE
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News
9-Year-Old is Among 5 Killed in Christmas Market Attack in Germany
World News
MP Man Commits Suicide, Leaves Video Blaming Wife, Another Person
India News
Bharat Will Be Hub Of World's Biggest Economic Centres: PM In Kuwait
India News
IND Vs BAN, U19 Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: Know All Details
SportFit
Albania to Ban TikTok blaming it for Promoting Violence Among Children
World News
Zesty And Bold: Spicy Blood Orange Chutney For The Festive Season
Lifestyle News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.