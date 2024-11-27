Uber One Membership Now Available in India: What Are the Benefits

Uber has introduced the Uber One membership, a new rewards programme for riders across categories, in India as the ride-hailing app company seeks to woo customers amid stiff competition. The new membership programme allows users to receive Uber One credits on every ride, along with priority customer support, top-rated drivers, and a complimentary Zomato Gold subscription for three months.

What benefits do Uber One subscribers get?

Uber One membership costs ₹149 monthly, ₹349 for three months, and ₹1,499 for a year.

According to the Uber app, the rewards-based membership, which is already available in locations such as the US, will give users up to ₹150 as rewards for each trip, redeemable for future trips booked from the app. The benefits, the company said, will be available for "only eligible rides marked with the Uber One icon," meaning not every ride will prompt rewards. However, vehicle categories such as Uber Go, Uber Go Sedan, Uber Premier, Uber XL, Uber Reserve, Uber Black, Uber Auto, Uber Moto, and Uber Package are all eligible for the Uber One membership, with a 10 per cent credit cap. Uber Shuttle users can earn up to 35 per cent, while those using Uber Intercity and Uber Rentals will be eligible for 1 per cent credits.

Uber will offer priority customer support to subscribers, while they also get assigned "top-rated drivers on availability." It said customers will also be eligible for 24x7 customer support as part of the Uber One subscription. Lastly, they will receive three months of free Zomato Gold membership, which waives delivery charges for deliveries above ₹199 from restaurants within a 7km radius and allows users to get up to an additional 30 per cent off.

