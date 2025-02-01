Published 12:07 IST, February 1st 2025
Union Budget 2025: Government Hikes Customs Duty on Flat Panel Displays, TV Prices Likely To Go Up
Speaking in Parliament, Finance Minister said the new customs duty will boost local manufacturing of panels.
- Tech News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Shubham Verma
FM has announced a hike in BCD for flat panels. | Image: X
During her speech at Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the customs duty on interactive and flat panel displays will jump from 10 per cent to 20 per cent.
According to the minister, the increased customs duty will “rectify the inverted duty structure” in alignment with the government’s Make in India policy. In other words, the hiked customs duty will discourage the use of imported panels and encourage local manufacturing of television panels.
The new regime for BCD (Basic Customs Duty) will also cause the price of TVs that use imported panels to go up significantly.
Developing story…
Updated 12:07 IST, February 1st 2025