Union Budget 2025: Government Slashes Tariff on PCBAs, Other Mobile Phone Components

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 8th budget spanned across sectors, including electronic goods where the proposed tariffs on printed circuit board assemblies are zero. While the minister did not mention the reduction at Parliament, her 60-page speech has revealed that the tariffs on PCBAs, camera modules, connectors, materials used in the manufacturing of wired headsets, microphones, receivers, USB cables, fingerprint readers, and sensors of cellular mobile phones have been slashed from 2.5 per cent to nil.