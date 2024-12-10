Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Tech /
  • US Finalises More Than $6.1 Billion Chips Subsidy for Micron Technology

Published 16:55 IST, December 10th 2024

US Finalises More Than $6.1 Billion Chips Subsidy for Micron Technology

The investment, unchanged from the amount originally announced in April, marks one of the largest government awards to chip companies under the US CHIPS and Science Act.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Micron is set to receive subsidies from the US government. | Image: Micron

The US Department of Commerce has finalised a subsidy of more than $6.1 billion for memory chip maker Micron Technology to support the construction of several domestic semiconductor facilities, according to a White House statement on Tuesday.

The investment, unchanged from the amount originally announced in April, marks one of the largest government awards to chip companies under the US CHIPS and Science Act.

It will fund factory projects in New York and Idaho and is expected to create at least 20,000 jobs by the end of the decade.

The commerce department and Micron have also agreed to preliminary terms for an additional investment of $275 million to expand the chipmaker's facility in Manassas, Virginia, which primarily manufactures chips sold in the automotive, networking and industrial markets.

The additional investment will help "onshore a critical technology relied upon by our defense industry, automotive sector and national security community", the White House said.

President Joe Biden's administration has doubled down on fueling domestic semiconductor production, seeking to reduce reliance on China and Taiwan. The US has finalised a series of subsidies, including a $7.86 billion award for Intel and $6.6 billion for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's US unit.

The final awards come just weeks before President-elect Donald Trump, who has criticized the program, takes office.

Updated 16:55 IST, December 10th 2024

Recommended

'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.