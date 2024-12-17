Vi Starts Rolling Out its 5G Network in India: Report

Vi 5G Roll Out: Vodafone Idea, also known as Vi, has reportedly started rolling out its 5G network in areas across the country. The development comes more than two years after Bharti's Airtel and Reliance's Jio started rolling out their 5G networks across the country.

According to a report by Telecom Talk, the telecom operator has started rolling out its 5G network in 17 licensed service areas (LSAs) in India except for Bihar . The report also says that the 5G network is being deployed on 3.3GHz and 26GHz spectrums only.

Furthermore, the report says that Vi's 5G services are commercially available in Delhi, Chennai, Pune and Jalandar. While Vodafone Idea has not updated its website in India yet, the report says that the company's 5G services are available to both, its prepaid and postpaid subscribers via Rs 475 and RedX Rs 1101 plans respectively. None of these plans are listed on Vodafone Idea's India website.

Vi 5G connectivity in India: Availability

As mentioned before, Vi's 5G network is reportedly available across 17 circles in India. Here is where it is available:

-- Delhi: Okhla Industrial Area Phase 2, India Gate, Pragati Maidan

-- Kolkata: Sector V and Salt Lake

-- Maharashtra: Shivaji Nagar in Pune, and Worli and Marol Andheri East in Mumbai

-- Tamil Nadu: Perungudi and Nesapakkam in Chennai

-- Punjab: Kot Kalan in Jalandhar

-- Karnataka: Dairy Cirlce in Bengaluru

-- Bihar: Anishabad Golamber in Patna

-- West Bengal: City Plaza Sevok Road in Siliguri

-- Andhra Pradesh: Aida Upal and Ranga Reddy in Hyderabad

-- Gujarat : Near Divya Bhaskar, Corporate Road, Makarba and Prahladnagar in Ahmendabad

-- Madhya Pradesh: Electronic Complex and Pardeshipura in Indore

-- UP West: Near JP Hotel and Fatehbad Road in Agra

-- UP East: Vibhuti Khand and Gomtinagar in Lucknow

-- Kerala: Thrikkakara and Kakkanad

-- Haryana: HSIIDC, Industrial Area and Sector-3 in Karnal

-- Rajasthan: Near Galaxy Cinema, Mansarovar Industrial Area, and RIICO in Jaipur