Published 19:10 IST, December 8th 2024

Vi Super Hero Plan Offers Unlimited Data, but Conditions Apply

The Vi Super Hero Plan is available as a free add-on and does not require a purchase, but customers need to comply with the conditions.

Reported by: Tech Desk
Vodafone Idea has launched a new service for prepaid users. | Image: X Photo

Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) has launched a new data pack for prepaid users, allowing them to enjoy unlimited data. However, that benefit comes with conditions. As part of the new Vi Super Hero Plan, eligible prepaid customers get access to unlimited internet browsing and streaming for half a day. According to the company, the Super Hero Plan will work only between midnight and noon, i.e., 12 AM to 12 PM.

Prepaid Vi customers need to have a base plan to be able to enjoy the Super Hero Plan. In other words, the latter cannot work as a standalone recharge plan but add to the benefits of an already-subscribed recharge plan. Customers with recharge packs offering at least 2GB per day or worth ₹365 will be eligible. The new Vi Super Hero Plan is also not a pan-India plan, supported only in the following circles: Maharashtra , New Delhi, Gujarat , Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab, and Haryana.

The Vi Super Hero Plan is available as a free add-on and does not require a purchase. Customers can use the MyVi app to activate the service. Alternatively, they can dial 121249. Vi said the new plan will enhance the internet experience, sitting next to the 'Weekend Data Rollover' and 'Data Delight' services. Under the Weekend Data Rollover, users can carry forward any unused data from weekdays for use during weekends, while Data Delight offers up to 2GB of additional data twice a month at no additional cost.

"The plan strengthens Vi’s appeal to data-savvy youth, already benefitting from Vi’s successful Hero plan, additionally also addressing the needs of women who prioritise productivity during morning hour, with enhanced data benefits tailored to their schedules," said Vi in a release.

The new service comes months after Vi followed its rivals Reliance Jio and Airtel to hike tariffs for prepaid and postpaid customers. After the price hike, miffed Vi customers migrated to BSNL, citing the lack of 5G services on top of the price hike. However, Vi CEO Akshaya Moondra called it a temporary trend and said the fleeing customers would return after realising that Vi's network is "superior."

Updated 19:11 IST, December 8th 2024

Gujarat Maharashtra

