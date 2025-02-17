Vivo V50 At ₹34,999 Price: Here Are Top Alternatives Customers Can Consider

Vivo just introduced the V50, its new smartphone that comes with features such as ‘wedding portrait studio’ and a combination of IP68 and IP69 ratings. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, the Vivo V50 starts at ₹34,999. Customers willing to pay around ₹35,000, however, can consider other options on the market. While some offer an on-par experience at a lower price, a few smartphones come with tradeoffs. Here are the top Vivo V50 alternatives customers can consider.

Vivo V50 alternatives

Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus

Launched earlier this year, the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution, up to a 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision support. It has a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits. Powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus offers a higher resolution 200MP camera, assisted by an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro camera, on the back. The smartphone runs Android 14-based HyperOS, but it is upgradeable to Android 15 and will receive up to three major Android upgrades. With a 5110mAh battery that charges at 120W speed, the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus costs ₹30,999.

POCO X7 Pro

Another option that customers can consider is the POCO X7 Pro, launched last month. The POCO X7 Pro has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 3,200 nits. It uses a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The POCO X7 Pro boasts a combination of a 50MP main camera and an 8MP second camera on its back, while its selfie camera uses a 20MP sensor. With IP68 and IP69 ratings, the POCO X7 Pro houses a 6500mAh battery with 90W fast-charging support. The POCO X7 Pro starts at ₹27,999.

Realme 14 Pro Plus