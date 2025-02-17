Vivo V50 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Launched: Key Specifications, Price

Vivo has launched V50, its latest mid-ranger that pitches its dual 50MP cameras as the selling point, especially during the wedding season in India. The company claims the 50MP rear cameras on the Vivo V50 offer an “exclusive” wedding portrait studio feature that lets users “capture wedding moments with professional-level precision.” The smartphone also comes with emerging features, such as a combination of IP68 and IP69 ratings.

Vivo V50 price in India

The Vivo V50 costs ₹34,999 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, ₹36,999 for the model with 256GB of storage, and ₹40,999 for the 12GB+512GB variant. The Vivo V50 comes in Rose Red, Starry Night, and Titanium Grey colourways. Its sale will begin on February 25 from Vivo’s online store, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline stores.

Vivo V50 specifications

Vivo’s new V50 has a 6.77-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Diamond Shield Glass protection on top. It also has an embedded fingerprint sensor. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor powers the smartphone and comes with an Adreno 720 GPU. With up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, the Vivo V50 runs Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15. Vivo says the smartphone will support up to three Android version upgrades and four years of security updates.

The new Vivo V50 has a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and ZEISS Optics, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. The selfie camera houses a 50MP sensor with 4K video recording. The smartphone packs a 6000mAh battery with 90W fast charging through a USB-C port. The Vivo V50 has a combination of IP68 and IP69 ratings. Vivo has equipped the smartphone with stereo speakers and connectivity options such as 5G (SA and NSA), dual 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS.