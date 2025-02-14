WhatsApp Launches Chat Themes to Let Users Ditch the Green Chat Bubble

WhatsApp users can now customise their chats with new Chat Themes, now available for Android and iOS phones. Chat Themes are an extension of wallpapers, allowing users to not only change the chat background but also the overall colour theme. However, the biggest appeal is the ability to change the colour of the chat bubbles, which have stayed the same since the app was introduced.

“Customise your WhatsApp with chat themes including new backgrounds and chat bubble colours,” said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a post on his WhatsApp Channel, adding that users “can still upload a photo from your camera roll.”

Chat Themes essentially offer more customisation to how chats look in the app. While WhatsApp has let users change the wallpapers of their chat screens, everything else, including the chat bubbles has mostly been white and green in the light mode or black and green in the dark mode. With Chat Themes, users can choose a colour of their choice for chat bubbles. While there are some preset themes with backgrounds and bubbles, users can customise each theme individually.

WhatsApp has rolled out 30 new wallpaper options, but users can choose any photo from their phone’s gallery and turn it into a chat wallpaper. A theme can be applied to all chats or individual chats, but they will be applied only to the user making changes. The recipient will not see changes in the appearance of the chat screen, unlike Telegram where a user can change the theme for both themselves and the receivers.

How to change WhatsApp Chat Theme?