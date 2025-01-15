WhatsApp Rolls Out New Features To Enhance Chat Experience

WhatsApp has kicked off its slate of improvements and updates for 2025 with as many as four new features. The Meta-owned chat app said it is “always working on making WhatsApp easier to use and more fun,” and the latest features are part of that strategy. The latest WhatsApp update brings the ability to send a heart reaction with a double tap, new camera effects in photos and video chats, selfie stickers, and a tool for sharing sticker packs.

WhatsApp’s new features

Camera effects: WhatsApp will allow users to choose from the 30 backgrounds, filters, and effects introduced last year for video calls and use them on a photo or a video in chats.

Selfie stickers: WhatsApp’s new update lets users turn their selfies into stickers. To create a sticker, all they need to do is tap the sticker section and then “Create.” Doing that will show a camera option to take a selfie and turn it into a sticker. This feature is currently rolling out to WhatsApp’s Android app, while the iOS app will receive it later.

Sticker pack sharing: Users can now share a sticker pack that they think their friends will like within chats. It will simplify the process that has so far required users to download a sticker pack and send a sticker from it to let the recipient find the pack.

Quicker reactions: The most useful update could be quicker reactions, allowing users to react to a message with a heart emoji by just double-tapping it. It is similar to how quick reactions work on Instagram and several other chat apps.

While WhatsApp has not specified, the new features are coming to both Android and iOS apps. However, Android users may receive the update before their iPhone counterparts. The chat app also said that it is “looking forward” to rolling out “more exciting features” this year.