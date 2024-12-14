WhatsApp To Launch Dedicated Dialer Within iOS App

WhatsApp calls have become as common as regular cellular calls. So much so that many users prefer calling on WhatsApp over choosing to place calls via their mobile network. In light of the increased adoption, the Meta-owned chat app has reportedly planned to roll out a major update that could make calling more convenient. WhatsApp for iOS could soon get a dedicated call dialer with the same design and functionality as the iPhone’s default dialer.

As reported by WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS build has a call dialer built into the app to allow users make calls to unsaved numbers. In other words, iPhone users with WhatsApp can place calls to people who are not in their contacts using the new dialer. This solves the problem of having to save a number every time a user wants to make a call because WhatsApp currently supports calls only for saved contacts. WhatsApp users can call a contact by simply tapping the phone icon, which appears next to the contact’s name in the app.

The upcoming dialer could be available through a new “+” button in the Calls tab in the iOS app. It is currently available for TestFlight users – Apple’s version of Android beta programme, so everyone cannot access it currently. However, WhatsApp will likely roll it out to the public in the coming days.

The development comes days after Apple rolled out iOS 18.2, which allows iPhone users to change default apps for different functions. That means Apple’s default dialer app could be replaced with WhatsApp’s dialer as and when the latter becomes available. This could be helpful for users who prefer calling through WhatsApp instead of their mobile network. However, the call functionality in WhatsApp works only when the device is connected to the internet, so it cannot entirely replace cellular calling.