Windows 11 Will Not Support Older PCs, Confirms Microsoft

In a blow to many PC users, Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 11 will not be supported on machines with older hardware. In a lengthy blog post that underlines the necessity of the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 for future Windows 11 and addresses any confusion before support for Windows 10 ends in October next year, Microsoft said it will not lower the hardware requirements for Windows 11, urging users with machines that do not feature TPM 2.0 to upgrade.

"By instituting TPM 2.0 as a non-negotiable standard for the future of Windows, we elevate the security benchmark," said Microsoft in a post on the Windows IT Pro Blog titled "TPM 2.0 -- a necessity for a secure and future-proof Windows 11."

The blog post is essentially Microsoft's response to any speculation that Windows 11 may someday run on older machines, especially as Windows 10 makes an official exit next year. Since the launch of Windows 11, Microsoft has maintained its stance that the machines without TPM 2.0 will not be compatible with Windows 11. However, that mandate would exclude several PCs running Windows 10. Many users resorted to workarounds that allowed them to run Windows 11 on unsupported PCs because Microsoft was not running machines through a hardware compliance check. Over the last few years, that changed after the Windows 11 24H2 update, preventing older machines from installing Windows 11.

Microsoft has argued the minimum hardware requirements, including TPM 2.0, are necessary to ensure a secure environment for Windows 11. "TPM 2.0 plays a crucial role in enhancing identity and data protection on Windows devices, as well as maintaining the integrity of your system," Steven Hosking, senior product manager at Microsoft, said. "TPM 2.0 also helps future-proof Windows 11. One way it does so is by helping to protect sensitive information as more AI capabilities come to physical, cloud, and server architecture."