Guwahati Becomes India's Fastest Growing Tourist Destination: Agoda Report

The largest city in north-eastern India, Guwahati, has been deemed as the fastest-growing preferred tourist destination among international travellers visiting India, according to the e-travel platform Agoda.

The travel agency's New Horizons ranking claimed that Puri was the most trending destination for domestic travel. Meanwhile, Langkawi, Malayasia was considered the top trending destination amongst India travellers seeking to escape toa foreign destination.

This online travel agency's travel ranking report comes out on a yearly basis and is formed basis on accommodation booking ranking of the last two years. This helps in identifying the highest rated destinations in domestic, and international escapades.

Guwahati, the city that's witnessing a rise i interest from foreign travellers. Image credit: Pinterest

Guwahati: A gateway to northeastern India's unperturbed beauty

The largest metropolis of Assam is witnessing proliferation as one of the most popular sites among foreign travellers visiting this south Asian nation.

With its ever-expansive tea gardens, grasslands and a local populus rooted in culture, Guwahati opens up a sublime experience for soul searchers. Meanwhile, the city's air connectivity which has further strengthened is a major reason for a rise in interest from tourists.

Hornbill Festival to Ziro Music festival, check out the festive madness that ensues in Assam throughout the year. Image credit: Pinterest

Assam: The festival magnet in northeastern India

From cultural extravaganzas like Hornbill Festival to Ziro Music festival, Assam has turned out be a city that's being preferred when it comes to hold massive cultural, and music lovers' gatherings. Recently, international music artists from Boney M, Akon, and Cherry Blossom Festivals have visited this northeastern city.

Grammy-award winning musician Ed Sheeran, who shared stage with Arijit Singh last year as the duo sang 'Perfect' live in London, is expected to enthrall his fans on February 12, 2025.

Jaganath Temple. Puri. Image credit: Pinterest

How this coastal eastern India city became a popular tourist destination?

Puri has become as one of the most popular destinations in India on the backs of Jaganath Temple, one of the most revered religious sites to visit in India. In addition to its religious allure, Puri Beach is a treat to the eyes as you relax yourself by the seashore.

Malaysia, Langkawi. Image credit: Pinterest

This Malaysian archipelago receives fresh interest from Indian travellers