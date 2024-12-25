Search icon
Published 20:06 IST, December 25th 2024

Year Ender 2024: India Sees 32% Surge In Domestic Travel Interest, 29% Towards International Travel

From Shillong to London, know the domestic and international holiday destinations that excites Indians before we bid adieu to 2024.

Reported by: Nitin Waghela
Know all about which domestic. foreign destinations Indians google most during Christmas week. | Image: Unsplash

The interest of Indians in exploring destinations within the country has surged by 32 per cent for trips during the Christmas week of 2024 in comparison to the same period last year, according to a Skyscanner data.

In the travel window from December 21 to December 31, 2024, Indian metropolises that garnered the highest booking volumes were New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata and Goa based on redirects.

Coming to the boom in Indians eyeing outbound travel, a 29 per cent hike in searches from the south Asian nation to international destinations was recorded during Christmas week 2024 as compared to same period last year.

The most-favoured international destinations were Dubai, London, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Toronto based on redirects.

Travel trends 2025: Hotspots that garnered the highest attention online

Shillong, India - 828%  

Baku, Azerbaijan - 744%  

Langkawi, Malaysia - 433%  

Tromsø, Norway - 251%  

Tashkent, Uzbekistan - 158%  

al-Ula, Saudi Arabia - 133%  

Colombo, Sri Lanka - 120%  

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - 116%  

Krabi, Thailand - 106%  

Tokyo, Japan - 87%

Updated 20:09 IST, December 25th 2024

Christmas Goa

