Year Ender 2024: India Sees 32% Surge In Domestic Travel Interest, 29% Towards International Travel

The interest of Indians in exploring destinations within the country has surged by 32 per cent for trips during the Christmas week of 2024 in comparison to the same period last year, according to a Skyscanner data.

In the travel window from December 21 to December 31, 2024, Indian metropolises that garnered the highest booking volumes were New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata and Goa based on redirects.

Coming to the boom in Indians eyeing outbound travel, a 29 per cent hike in searches from the south Asian nation to international destinations was recorded during Christmas week 2024 as compared to same period last year.

The most-favoured international destinations were Dubai, London, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Toronto based on redirects.

Travel trends 2025: Hotspots that garnered the highest attention online

Shillong, India - 828%

Baku, Azerbaijan - 744%

Langkawi, Malaysia - 433%

Tromsø, Norway - 251%

Tashkent, Uzbekistan - 158%

al-Ula, Saudi Arabia - 133%

Colombo, Sri Lanka - 120%

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - 116%

Krabi, Thailand - 106%