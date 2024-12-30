Kufri, Manali, Shimla, Auli: Places Within 12 Hours From New Delhi To Experience Snowfall On New Year 2025

A white New Year celebration is a part of everyone's bucket list. For people residing in the National Capital, an ideal getaway to witness fresh snowfall is even easier. Check out the places within 500 km of New Delhi where you can witness fresh snowfall and mark the perfect beginning of the new year.

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh



A glimpse of snowfall in Shimla | Image: Instagram

Shimla is a popular getaway for people residing in Delhi. However, the hill station has even more to offer during the winter. The city transforms into a winter wonderland when it receives fresh snowfall. The concrete buildings and lush green pine trees are covered in snow, to paint a pretty, white picture. Shimla is 341 km away from New Delhi and would take a 6-hour long road trip.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

A glimpse of snowfall in Manali | Image: Instagram

With quaint cafes and the perfect balance between modernity and tradition, Manali is the ideal winter getaway destination. The hill station is known to receive snowfall almost every year. In fact, Solang Valley and Rohtang Pass even offer sno activities like skiing and sledging which makes the destination family-friendly. Manali is 503 km away from the National Capital and takes around 9 hours by road.

Auli, Uttarakhand

A file photo of Auli | Image: Instagram

An underexplored location near Delhi is Auli in Uttarakhand. Though nearly 500 km away, the hill station takes a longer time to reach via road. Auli is now one of the most well-known skiing destinations in India. A sureshot recipient of snowfall, the small city is a perfect place to ring in the New Year with friends and family.

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

A file photo of Mussoorie | Image: Instagram

Though well known, Mussoorie is one of the best tourist destinations near New Delhi. The hill station offers a charming view of the snow-capped Himalayas and offers a guaranteed fun time for friends and family. On receiving free snowfall, Mall Road transforms into a wonderland with the most picturesque locations. Mussoorie is 269 km away from Delhi and takes nearly 6 hours to reach via road.

Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh

A file photo of Dalhousie | Image: Instagram

Dalhousie remains a fairly under-discovered hill station. The city offers a colonial charm and a serene atmosphere which would offer a good respite from the hustle and bustle of New Delhi. It makes for one of the best locations to bid adieu to the past year and welcome the next one. Dalhousie is nearly 500 km away from Delhi and takes 10 hours to reach.

Kufri, Himachal Pradesh

A file photo of Kufri | Image: Instagram