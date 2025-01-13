Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Paytm Introduces Bhavya Mahakumbh QR At World's Largest Spiritual Gathering

Fintech player Paytm has announced its participation in Maha Kumbh 2025, the world's largest spiritual gathering, through its digital payment solutions, soundbox, and exclusive offers for millions of pilgrims and devotees that have assembled at Prayagraj.

Those attending the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 can opt for making payments for food, travel, parking among other experiences via Paytm UPI, and UPI Lite. These services also allow linking Rupay Credit Cards to your Paytm app.

Paytm launched the 'Bhavya Mahakumbh QR', a QR code enabling merchants to offer digital payment acceptance, ensuring that from small vendors to large entities can participate in the cashless economy, according to the Noida-headquartered firm.

The fin-tech firm under One97 Communications has also unveiled a special campaign, 'Suraksha aur Suvidha ka Mahasangam', offering Paytm Gold worth ₹1 crore and daily cashback rewards. Pilgrims can choose to partake a lucky draw and check winners’ names on the Paytm app.

"Maha Kumbh is a celebration of faith and devotion. We are proud to contribute to this event with our digital solutions, thanks to the government’s vision of fostering digital transformation,” the official company release said.