Published 17:08 IST, January 7th 2025

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Special Express Train To Run From Bengaluru To Prayagraj

Know all about the one-way Kumbha Mela Express Special train to Prayagraj from Bengaluru that has been introduced during the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Special express train from Bengaluru to Prayagraj | Image: YouTube Screengrab

The South-Western Railway (SWR) has announced the operation of a one-way Kumbh Mela Express Special Train between Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru (SMVB) and Prayagraj as a result of the peak demands during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

This is undertaken to meet the increased passenger demand, said Dr Manjunath Kanamadi, Chief Public Relations Officer, SWR, Hubballi, citing an CNBC report.

Maha Kumbh 2025: All details of the special Bengaluru-Prayagraj express train

Train number 06577 SMVT Bengaluru-Prayagraj One-Way Kumbha Mela Express Special will depart SMVT Bengaluru at 11:50 p.m. on January 8 and arrive at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh at 5:15 p.m. on January 10, according to an official release,

During its journey, the train will halt at stations, including Whitefield, Bangarapet, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur, Gudur, Vijayawada, Warangal, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Sevagram, Nagpur, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna and Manikpur.

The special train will have 20 coaches, including 14 general second-class coaches, four sleeper coaches, and two luggage-cum-brake vans.

To gather detailed information regarding the arrival and departure timings of the special train at the respective stations, passengers have been requested to visit the official website of Indian Railways at enquiry.indianrail.gov.in, dial 139 or download the NTES app.

Religious fervour around 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela

Considered the largest religious congregation, Maha Kumbh Mela is slated to commence from January 13 to February 26.

More than 450 million people from across the country and abroad are expected to visit the city to take part in the religious event that will see devotees and tourists taking a holy dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam -- the place where the three rivers, Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati, converge.

Updated 17:09 IST, January 7th 2025

Maha Kumbh

