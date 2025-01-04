Planning Your Next Road Trip? These 3 Expressways Are Opening In 2025

India’s on ground infrastructure especially its roads are transforming significantly as three major expressways near completion in 2025.

Commuters between major Indian metropolises like Mumbai and Delhi are sure to benefit from high-speed corridors that will reduce travel duration between, enhance connectivity, and bolster economic development. Have a look at these key projects:

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, India’s longest greenfield expressway, is nearing completion, with 82 per cent of construction already finished.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari informed Parliament that 26 out of 53 packages have been completed as of June 2024, and the revised completion date is October 2025.

Spanning 1,386 km, this expressway will link major economic hubs across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. Once operational, it will reduce the distance between Delhi and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Mumbai by 180 km, cutting travel time by up to 50 per cent.

“This project aims to lower India’s logistics cost to 9 per cent from the current 14-16 per cent,” Gadkari explained, highlighting its potential to make Indian exports more competitive globally.

Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway

Travelers in southern India are already getting a glimpse of the future with a 71-km stretch of the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway open for toll-free use. This expressway costing Rs 17,900 crore, is expected to be completely operational by August 2025, reduce travel time between the two cities from six hours to just three.

Designed for a speed limit of 120 km/h, the 260-km expressway will traverse Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, offering key exit points at Malur, Bangarpet, and Bethamangala.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

For those traveling to the scenic city of Dehradun, the upcoming expressway is set to be a game-changer. Expected to be completed within three months, this project will slash travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from five to six hours to just two hours.

With an investment of Rs 10,000 crore, the project includes the Delhi-Kalindi Kunj to Faridabad stretch, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate soon.