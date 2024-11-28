Search icon
Published 00:23 IST, November 29th 2024

UAE Visa Getting Tougher? Here's a Look at New Rules and Regulations

UAE, being one of the most sought-after and demanded tourist destinations among visitors across the world, is making some changes in its visa regimen, read more

Reported by: Digital Desk
UAE Travel Documents Required for Indians | Image: freepik

New Delhi: UAE, being one of the most sought-after and demanded tourist destinations among visitors across the world, is making some changes in its visa regimen before the festive seasons ahead.

UAE Visa Regulations

Dubai, which alone attracts millions of travellers from across the world, has brought some changes to its visa regulations to filter the crowd coming in to the Kingdom.

Indian tourists staying with relatives in the UAE's most populous city must provide:
 - Host's rental agreement
 - Host's Emirates ID
 - Copy of host's residence visa
 - Host's contact details

All travellers visiting the city must present:
 - Hotel booking documents (for hotel stays)
 - Return ticket details

Authorities now enforce these new visa requirements, keeping the Dubai Shopping Festival in mind when the crowd in Dubai is at its peak. The Dubai shopping festival, which is scheduled to begin on December 8 and end on January 14, 2025. 

Items Now Prohibited in UAE from India Incudes:

The Indian Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has also updated its strict guidelines on prohibited items in checked and cabin baggage for India-UAE travel.

  • Pickles: Typical Indian household items are now prohibited from being carried either in check-in baggage or cabin. 
  • Ghee: Again, a common household item is not allowed while boarding a flight to the UAE.
  • Spices: Again, you cannot bring a common household item onto a flight to the UAE.
  • E-cigarettes: E-cigarettes, also banned items, fall into this category.

These are the latest items that are prohibited from being allowed to go on board with while travelling to the UAE from India.

 

 

 

 

Updated 00:23 IST, November 29th 2024

