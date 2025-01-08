Vietnam Breaks International Tourism Records, Should You Visit Now?

Vietnam aims to attract 23 million foreign tourists this year, a goal that would cross over pre-pandemic levels, according to the Southeast Asian nation's official government website.

The country’s tourism vertical is expected to fully recover in 2025, the BMI Research.

Vietnam has set its eyes on achieving a 31 per cent jump in foreign travellers this year from 2024, and about 5 million more than 18 million arrivals in 2019, the report said.

Visitors from India reached 5,01,000 in 2024. In the last two years, Indian tourists to Vietnam rose 2.6 times, making it “one of the most impressive growth markets” for Vietnam, it said.

The number of international visitors to Vietnam reached 17.5 million last year, up 39.5 per cent from 2023, according to the statement. Visitors from within Asia accounted for about 80 per cent of international travelers.

The government said in June that it aims to make tourism one of the key industries to bolster the country’s economic growth.

Pre-pandemic, tourism accounted for about 12 per cent of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP), according to a separate June statement, which cited a VinaCapital Group Ltd. report. International tourism represented eight per cent of the GDP.