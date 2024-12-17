What Is Naked Flying? The Viral Travel Trend That's Taking The Internet By Storm: Just before the year wraps up, ‘Naked Flying’ - another bizarre travel trend has taken the internet by storm, but it’s not what you might think.

Although the trend has divided opinions on TikTok, many travellers those who believe in travelling with the bare minimum consider this hack ideal.

Reports suggest that this travel trend has been around for a while, but it’s gaining traction now due to the high visibility provided by social media. Now, let's talk about what is really ‘Naked Flying’ all about.

What is ‘Naked Flying’?

As the name suggests, choosing to ‘fly naked’ or even hopping on a train, means showing up at the airport or train station wearing only the clothes on your back, with no additional baggage like check-in or carry-on luggage.

The idea is to travel light with only a few essentials tucked inside your pocket. For instance, if you’re wearing cargo pants or clothing with many pockets, you’ll need to pack all your essentials snugly within them. Some travellers, however, consider headphones an exception, said reports.

Travel trend lauded for Christmas vacations