What's The Best Time To Visit 'Lake District of India' For A Snowfall Moment?

Commonly referred as the 'Lake District of India' Nainital has always been a top choice among those who prefer to holiday amidst post-card worthy natural surroundings like the majestic hills of this north India tourist spot.

This beautiful town in surrounded by seven hills, popularly known as ‘Sapta-Shring’ – Ayarpata, Deopata, Handi-Bandi, Naina, Alma, Lariya-Kanta and Sher-Ka-Danda. The majestic mountains and the sparkling waters of the lake add an immense lot to the beauty of the town, according to Uttarakhand tourism website.

The town is centred around the emerald mountain lake Naini, which on most days is dotted with colourful sailboats. According to mythology, the lake is believed to have been formed when the eyes of goddess “Sati” fell at this spot while her body was being carried by Lord Shiva after her death, the official Uttarakhand site claimed.

Nainital comes alive during spring/summer season. Image credit: Unsplash

Ideal time to visit Nainital

The best time to visit Nainital is from March to June, when spring and summer sun hits the hill station’s landscapes, concocting a magical sight. Whether your travel style involves hiking up to Cheena Peak to witness a breathtaking moonrise, browsing the Tibetan market for winter fashion while savouring street-style Maggi, or gliding across the serene Naini Lake on a boat, this hill station comes alive during this summer.

For those who prefer the charm of winter, October to February is another excellent time to visit, with chilly breeze and occasional snowfall blanketing the elevated terrain. However, the monsoon months from July to September are less favourable due to heavy rainfall, making it the off-season for travel.

Annual temperatures of Nainital. Image credit: Unsplash

Annual temperatures

March to June: 6°-28°

July to October: 10°-22°

November to February: 1°-19°

Snowfall in Nainital is a sight for sore eyes. Image credit: Unsplash

Snowfall in Nainital: When to expect such beautiful occurrences?

Seeking a snowfall moment this winter season, the period between December-January is when you're most likely to experience snowfall in Nainital. However, there's no guarantee of an annual snowfall occurrence as a result of subtropical highland climate. If you're to decide based on occurrences in the past couple of years, snowfall has been sporadic in nature.

Every hill station lover is always in search of breathtaking views that are permanently etched in one's memory. Make your way to Snow View Point, where a cable car ride allows you to envelop the snow-capped peaks of Trishul, and Nanda Devi from an elevation of 2,270 metres.