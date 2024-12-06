Search icon
Published 16:24 IST, December 6th 2024

World’s Busiest Airports Of 2024: DXB Tops The List, LHR Follows Closely

In 2024, Dubai International Airport (DXB) claims the title of the world’s busiest airport, followed closely by London Heathrow Airport (LHR).

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
AAI issues show cause notice to Delhi airport operator DIAL | Image: PTI

The world shows no signs of slowing down. With innovation and accommodation being the driving forces of progress, global travel is thriving more than ever. Millions of travellers pass through airports daily for reasons known only to them, fueling the constant activity at these bustling hubs.

In 2024, Dubai International Airport (DXB) claims the title of the world’s busiest airport, followed closely by London Heathrow Airport (LHR). Let’s take a closer look at the top 10 busiest airports of 2024, as per Airssist, an award-winning airport concierge services:

  • Dubai International Airport (DXB)
  • London Heathrow Airport (LHR)
  • Seoul Incheon International Airport (ICN)
  • Singapore Changi Airport (SIN)
  • Amsterdam Airport (AMS)
  • Paris Charles de Gaulle  Airport (CDG)
  • Istanbul Airport (IST)
  • Frankfurt International Airport (FRA)
  • Hong Kong International Airport (HKG)
  • Doha Airport (DOH)

With air travel becoming increasingly accessible and airports evolving to offer more services and innovation, these global hubs exemplify the pace and scale of modern travel.

Updated 07:58 IST, December 7th 2024

