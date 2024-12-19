Search icon
News / Videos / VIDEO: Arnab Tears Into Congress For Provoking Caste Fights Over A 12-Second Edited Clip Of Shah
Published Dec 19, 2024 at 7:31 AM IST

VIDEO: Arnab Tears Into Congress For Provoking Caste Fights Over A 12-Second Edited Clip Of Shah

Arnab Goswami launched a scathing critique of the Congress party, accusing it of allegedly fueling caste divisions through the misuse of a 12-second edited clip of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Highlighting the controversy on his show, Arnab called out the Congress for what he termed "narrative manipulation" aimed at provoking unrest. He emphasized the importance of honest political discourse and questioned the party's motives behind distorting Shah's statements. 

