Published Feb 11, 2025 at 4:03 PM IST
Watch: Arnab's Viral USAID Exposé Video That's Making Global Impact
Arnab Goswami reveals the alleged connection between USAID and deep state elements, accusing them of funding notorious figures like Hafiz Saeed in India. Goswami's explosive claims suggest a covert influence on India’s internal matters, with far-reaching implications for national security. Tonight on Debate With Arnab, we uncover the fallout of the USAID funding cut-off in India. As the so-called "ecosystem" faces an existential crisis, questions arise—who were the real beneficiaries of these foreign funds? Why is the lobby in a frenzy after their financial lifeline has been severed? Arnab Goswami leads a no-holds-barred investigation into the USAID network in India, exposing its reach, influence, and impact.