Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / Watch: Arnab's Viral USAID Exposé Video That's Making Global Impact
Published Feb 11, 2025 at 4:03 PM IST

Watch: Arnab's Viral USAID Exposé Video That's Making Global Impact

Arnab Goswami reveals the alleged connection between USAID and deep state elements, accusing them of funding notorious figures like Hafiz Saeed in India. Goswami's explosive claims suggest a covert influence on India’s internal matters, with far-reaching implications for national security. Tonight on Debate With Arnab, we uncover the fallout of the USAID funding cut-off in India. As the so-called "ecosystem" faces an existential crisis, questions arise—who were the real beneficiaries of these foreign funds? Why is the lobby in a frenzy after their financial lifeline has been severed? Arnab Goswami leads a no-holds-barred investigation into the USAID network in India, exposing its reach, influence, and impact.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: