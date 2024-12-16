VIDEO: India's Trade Hit: Switzerland Cancels MFN Status

Switzerland has officially revoked India’s Most Favored Nation (MFN) status, a move that could have significant repercussions on trade relations between the two countries. This development marks a shift in the bilateral economic dynamic, raising questions about its broader implications on global trade. The MFN status, granted under World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, ensures non-discriminatory trade practices, offering equal tariff and market access benefits to member countries. With the removal of this status, Indian exports to Switzerland may face higher tariffs or restricted access, potentially impacting industries.