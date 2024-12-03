Search icon
News / Videos / Business / Is Zerodha’s Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Fund a Good Choice for Your Portfolio?
Published Dec 3, 2024 at 6:44 PM IST

Is Zerodha’s Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Fund a Good Choice for Your Portfolio?

Nikhil Kamath's Index Fund This video breaks down Zerodha’s Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund, an index fund that combines the top 100 large-cap and next 150 mid-cap companies listed on the NSE. We explore its key features like the low expense ratio (0.27%), tracking error (0.03%), and a well-diversified portfolio with stocks from companies like HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, and Infosys. The fund’s blend of large-cap stability and mid-cap growth potential offers a balanced approach for investors looking at index funds. With a total corpus of ₹652 crore, this fund also aims for consistent performance while managing risks. 

