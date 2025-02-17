Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / VIDEO: 'People Ran Out In Panic': First Account Of Delhi-NCR Earthquake From The Ground
Published Feb 17, 2025 at 8:29 AM IST

VIDEO: 'People Ran Out In Panic': First Account Of Delhi-NCR Earthquake From The Ground

On Monday morning at approximately 5:35 AM, residents of Delhi-NCR awoke to the sound of an earthquake. Delhi, Noida, and Greater Noida all experienced the earthquakes. Initial reports state that the region was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 4.0, with New Delhi serving as its epicentre. People in the Delhi-NCR area reported that they woke up to powerful tremors and trembling windows; several claimed to have never seen an earthquake in Delhi this powerful before. Delhi is in zone IV, which has a rather high seismicity rate. Most earthquakes there are between 5 and 6 magnitude, with a handful being 6-7 and infrequently 7-8.

Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share

Recommended

BJP to Hold Party Meeting Today to Choose Next Delhi CM | LIVE
India News
Musk Flaunts Tech Support T-Shirt in His 1st Joint Interview With Trump
World News
I Love Him: Musk-Trump 'Bromance' Hits New High in First Joint Interview
World News
IND Expecting Another Change In CT Squad? BCCI Sparks Speculations
SportFit
Delhi Chief Minister Announcement LIVE: Parvesh Verma or Vijender Gupta?
India News
'Minor Girl Well Aware of 'Bad...': HC Upholds ex-Army Men's Jail Term
India News
Bryan Johnson, Who Complained About India’s Pollution, Now Adds Masala..
Viral News
MP to Get Helipad Every 45 km, Airport Every 150 km - Details Inside
Utility News
Elon Musk Sets Four-Week Deadline to Bring Back Stranded Astronauts
World News
All You Need To Know About Double Pneumonia Pope Francis Is Battling
Health News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: