News / Republic Videos / Elections Videos / Congress Forms 'Eagle Panel' to Oversee Conduct of Free and Fair Elections By ECI
Published Feb 3, 2025 at 12:55 PM IST

Congress Forms 'Eagle Panel' to Oversee Conduct of Free and Fair Elections By ECI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday announced the formation of Empowered Action Group of Leaders and Experts (EAGLE) to oversee free and fair elections by the Election Commission of India. The newly formed EAGLE committee, comprising senior Congress leaders such as Ajay Maken, Digvijaya Singh, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Praveen Chakravarty, Pawan Khera, Gurdeep Singh Sappal, Nitin Raut, and Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy, has been tasked with overseeing the conduct of free and fair elections by the Election Commission of India. 
 

