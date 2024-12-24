Search icon
Published Dec 24, 2024 at 4:23 PM IST

VIDEO: Allu Arjun Reaches Home After Police Quizzing Ends

Telugu actor Allu Arjun , who was issued a notice to appear before police on Tuesday as part of the ongoing probe into the stampede during the screening of Pushpa 2 on December 4, arrived for questioning at the Chikkadpally Police Station in Hyderabad around 11 am. Allu Arjun had earlier said he would cooperate with the investigation. A 35-year-old woman died and her 8-year-old son was critically injured in the stampede, which occurred during the screening of Allu Arjun’s release for Pushpa 2: The Rule in Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre on December 4.

