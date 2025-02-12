VIDEO: Cyber Cell Summons Influencer Siddharth Tewatia Over India's Got Latent Controversy

Mumbai Police has intensified its crackdown on the controversial show India's Got Latent, booking it and summoning the panelists involved. Now, the Cyber Cell has also stepped in, issuing a summons to influencer Siddharth Tewatia, popularly known as 'Bhappa,' who was reportedly present on the show. Authorities are investigating the nature of the discussions and content aired, suspecting potential violations of cyber laws. This development comes amid growing scrutiny over digital content and its impact, raising concerns about accountability in online media.