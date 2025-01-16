Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / Entertainment / VIDEO: One Incident Does Not Make Entire Mumbai Unsafe: Fadnavis After Saif Ali Khan Stabbed At Bandra Home
Published Jan 16, 2025 at 4:58 PM IST

VIDEO: One Incident Does Not Make Entire Mumbai Unsafe: Fadnavis After Saif Ali Khan Stabbed At Bandra Home

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in Mumbai and admitted to Leelavati Hospital, sparking widespread concern about the city’s safety. Hours after the shocking incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the media, stating it is incorrect to brand Mumbai as unsafe. The CM's statement came as the city faced mounting questions regarding law and order following the attack on the popular actor."

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: