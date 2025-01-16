Published Jan 16, 2025 at 4:58 PM IST
VIDEO: One Incident Does Not Make Entire Mumbai Unsafe: Fadnavis After Saif Ali Khan Stabbed At Bandra Home
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in Mumbai and admitted to Leelavati Hospital, sparking widespread concern about the city’s safety. Hours after the shocking incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the media, stating it is incorrect to brand Mumbai as unsafe. The CM's statement came as the city faced mounting questions regarding law and order following the attack on the popular actor."