Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / Entertainment Videos / VIDEO: Did Kareena Help Saif Ali Khan When Attacker Intruded? Republic Asks First Eye Witness
Published Jan 29, 2025 at 3:21 PM IST

VIDEO: Did Kareena Help Saif Ali Khan When Attacker Intruded? Republic Asks First Eye Witness

In an exclusive encounter, Republic TV interviewed the first-ever eyewitness of the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, raising many critical questions about the shocking incident. Republic's probing questions shed light on the details of the attack that took place in the early hours of January 16 at Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai residence. The actor was reportedly stabbed in five different areas – his back, wrist, neck, shoulder, and elbow – during what seemed to be a burglary attempt. Following the violent attack, Saif was swiftly taken to Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw by his friend, highlighting the urgency and fear surrounding the situation. Watch the full video on Republic TV to uncover more details about this chilling incident.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: