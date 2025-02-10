VIDEO: Complainant Nilotpal Mrinal Says, 'BeerBiceps, Samaya Raina, Show Organisers Should Be Behind Bars'

Ranveer Allahbadia, known for his YouTube channel Beer Biceps, has sparked controversy following a highly inappropriate comment made during a recent episode of India's Got Latent, a show hosted by Samay Raina. The incident occurred when Allahbadia asked a vulgar and explicit question about parental intercourse, leading to an uproar on social media. The comment has enraged netizens, many of whom are now calling for the show and its organizers to be boycotted. This isn't the first time the show has been involved in a controversy, but this particular incident has triggered widespread condemnation. With growing outrage, both Allahbadia and Raina face intense scrutiny from the public, and the future of the show seems uncertain as viewers demand accountability for the inappropriate content.