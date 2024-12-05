Tragedy Strikes At ‘Pushpa 2’ Premiere, Woman Killed After Stampede Breaks Out In Hyderabad

A 35-year-old woman was killed and her nine-year-old son was seriously injured during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' at a theatre in Hyderabad Wednesday evening, police said. The incident took place at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre as massive crowds thronged the venue to catch a glimpse of the film's lead actor, Allu Arjun. Chaos erupted outside the theatre when fans surged to see the actor, who had arrived with music director Devi Sri Prasad for the screening. According to police, the theatre's main gate collapsed under the pressure of the crowd. The police resorted to lathi charge to control the mob. Despite efforts to maintain order, the stampede turned fatal. The injured boy was rushed to a private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.