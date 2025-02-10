Election Delhi 2025 in association with

News / Republic Videos / Entertainment Videos / VIDEO: Ranveer Allahbadia's 'Joke' On 'India's Got Latent' Sparks Outrage Across The Nation
Published Feb 10, 2025 at 10:59 AM IST

VIDEO: Ranveer Allahbadia's 'Joke' On 'India's Got Latent' Sparks Outrage Across The Nation

Popular YouTuber and Beer Biceps founder Ranveer Allahbadia has found himself at the center of controversy after making an explicit remark on a recent episode of India's Got Latent. The show, hosted by Samay Raina, has often courted controversy, but this time, the discussion on parental intercourse has triggered massive outrage. Social media is flooded with criticism, with netizens demanding a boycott of the show and its stakeholders. Many are calling out the platform for allowing such insensitive content, further fueling the backlash against the creators and participants.

