BREAKING: Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Hunted Down, Arrested by Mumbai Police After Long Chase

Mumbai Police have successfully apprehended the attacker who targeted Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan after an extensive hours-long chase. The swift and decisive action by the authorities highlights their commitment to resolving the shocking incident that has left the city in disbelief. The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the intense investigation, as police continue to uncover the motive and sequence of events leading to the attack. Further interrogation of the accused is underway as the case progresses.