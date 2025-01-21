Published Jan 21, 2025 at 6:16 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan Reaches Home After Being Discharged From Hospital | Breaking News | Bandra
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from Lilavati Hospital five days after undergoing treatment for multiple stab wounds sustained during a shocking attack at his residence. The incident left the actor with three serious injuries: two on his hand and one on the right side of his neck. The most critical injury, however, was located on his spine, requiring prompt surgical intervention.