Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / Entertainment / Saif Ali Khan Reaches Home After Being Discharged From Hospital | Breaking News | Bandra
Published Jan 21, 2025 at 6:16 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan Reaches Home After Being Discharged From Hospital | Breaking News | Bandra

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from Lilavati Hospital five days after undergoing treatment for multiple stab wounds sustained during a shocking attack at his residence. The incident left the actor with three serious injuries: two on his hand and one on the right side of his neck. The most critical injury, however, was located on his spine, requiring prompt surgical intervention.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: